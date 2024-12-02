MetaWealth is a tokenised real-estate investment platform that democratises access to real estate investments using blockchain technology. The platform allows retail investors to build diversified portfolios and invest fractionally, offering transparent and efficient ways to access real-world assets, only available to institutional investors.

MetaWealth UAB received a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from the Bank of Lithuania, enabling MetaWealth to expand the features of its platform. Getting the licence allows the company to expand on its digital assets offerings and introduce a compliant, secondary market for its real estate tokens and real-world assets.











Real estate as real-life assets

MetaWealth’s real estate platform tokenises international-grade investments in property developments, offering greater liquidity and accessibility to the transaction process. The tokens represent fractional ownership and divide properties into smaller assets, available for purchase on the MetaWealth platform, recorded on the Solana blockchain. This approach allows investors to buy, sell or transfer real estate assets in seconds, as opposed to weeks or months when using traditional property markets.

MetaWealth uses blockchain technology to tokenise property items, making traditionally high-barrier real estate investments accessible to both institutions and individuals.

In addition to the VASP licence, the company is also preparing its Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) submission, granted by the Bank of Lithuania, to expand its secondary market in crypto and further develop in the tokenisation of real-world assets such as real estate.

MetaWealth is committed to adhering to high standards of compliance as it furthers the adoption of tokenisation. The licences allow the firm to add new features to its platform with full regulatory compliance to offer safe and secure tools as the Web3 industry is entering a period of growth.

Since its launch, the platform has listed real estate in Romania, Spain, Greece, and Italy, facilitating over USD 35 million in tokenised property investments. The company aims to further expand its presence in Europe, as investors from 23 countries are using the platform.