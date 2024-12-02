Metapack, Manhattan Associates partner for SCF and delivery solutions

The EPI directly connects Manhattan Associates’ warehouse management system (WMS) and Metapack’s delivery management platform, providing retailers with access to both Manhattan Associates’ WMS solution and Metapack’s ecommerce services. The EPI enables rapid implementation of Metapack Delivery Manager alongside Manhattan’s WMS with minimal work for the customer.

With the Metapack EPI, Manhattan Associates’ customers now have a single point of integration with over 400 shipping carriers and 4,900 delivery services in over 220 countries and territories, according to the official press release.