MetaBank to rebrand to Pathward





To unite the company under a single identity following a series of strategic acquisitions, MetaBank initiated a brand strategy review in 2021.

The company will make certain changes immediately and fully transition to Pathward by the end of 2022, including the launch of a new brand identity and website. The company will continue to serve its customers under existing brand names during the transition.

Meta Financial Group, MetaBank’s public holding company, will also be changing its name to Pathward Financial by the end of 2022.