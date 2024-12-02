MessageXchange certified as the first Peppol e-invoicing Access Point service provider in Australia and New Zealand

MessageXchange’s Access Point lets organisations send and receive Peppol e-invoices electronically, removing the need for unnecessary data entry and inaccurate optical character recognition (OCR) scanning. The Peppol e-invoicing standard lowers the barriers and fosters adoption of e-invoicing. The model is based on four corners, where corners one and four are the supplier and customer, and corners two and three are Access Points, which connect to other Access Points.

MessageXchange can help businesses needing an e-invoicing Access Point. This includes software companies offering e-invoicing to their customers, as well as businesses that need to connect their existing software to the Peppol e-invoicing network. The company has long been involved in establishing e-invoicing in Australia as a member of the ATO Strategic Working Group, the ATO Digital Service Provider Architecture Reference Group (DARG) and OpenPEPPOL.