MessageXchange becomes Peppol Access Point service provider for e-invoicing in Australia and New Zealand

E-invoicing through the Peppol standard enables businesses to easily exchange invoices electronically, from a supplier’s software directly to their customer’s software. The standard was developed by Peppol and the e-invoicing network is governed by the international standards body, OpenPEPPOL.

MessageXchange’s Access Point lets organisations send and receive Peppol e-invoices electronically, removing the need for unnecessary data entry and inaccurate optical character recognition (OCR) scanning. The Peppol e-invoicing standard lowers the barriers and fosters adoption of e-invoicing. The model is based on four corners, where corners one and four are the supplier and customer, and corners two and three are Access Points, which connect to other Access Points.