Mesh Payments launches corporate cardless payments solution

Small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) use 40+ SaaS tools on average, many of which are mission-critical. Mesh Payments’ cardless payments solution provides complete visibility and control over businesses corporate spending and enables intuitive payment orchestration, reconciliation, and corporate spend intelligence. Businesses are thus able to replace their existing corporate card infrastructure with Mesh Payment’s digital, cardless payments solution.

According to business officials, Mesh Payments gives businesses a one-stop hub for orchestrating, managing, and optimising their corporate spend and subscription payments while preventing subscription payment failures that result in business interruptions.