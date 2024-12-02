Mesh Payments introduces SaaS payment management

Available now, SaaS Payment Management from Mesh supports the company’s mission to change the way finance teams operate by providing them with the insights required to optimise SaaS spending across the organisation in real-time.

Features of Mesh Payments’ new SaaS Payment Management capabilities include:

Automatic understanding of what each of an organisation’s SaaS platforms is, and what each is used for.

Subscription optimisation using AI, the ability for finance teams to understand how many team members are using each product and whether the company is paying for more licenses than are currently being used.

Full SaaS payment control and visibility (locking credit cards to specific vendors and setting spend limits for individual employees).

Intelligent workflows and accounting system integration (automated workflow across the entire process from approval to receipt collection).

The new SaaS Payment Management capabilities are available to all Mesh customers for no additional cost, connecting with SaaS apps and with no maximum on the number of users.