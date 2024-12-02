Mesh Payments expands QuickBook integration

The integration will be on display at QuickBooks Connect taking place in Las Vegas, 7-9 December 2022 at the Mesh booth. Mesh is a company that seeks to give finance managers more control and leverage over their corporate spend.

The expanded Mesh integration with QuickBooks is designed to give growing and mid-market companies advanced functionality to help them scale. Mesh reportedly automatically codes 98% of transactions, virtually eliminating tedious and manual coding. Hundreds of Mesh customers are already benefiting from the QuickBooks integration to close their month five times faster than before, according to a press release cited by Yahoo Finance.

According to the company’s CEO, Mesh Payments syncs with QuickBooks to allow finance teams to improve their entire workflow – from transactions to receipt collection to closing the books. Mesh’s integration with QuickBooks supposedly reinforces its mission to help companies, including mid-market companies, to grow with QuickBooks and maximise efficiency and cost savings with finance automation.

What will the expanded QuickBooks integration enable businesses to do?

Accelerate finance automation – Mesh supports finance teams by automating redundant and time-consuming processes, helping teams continuously sync between Mesh and the ERP and posting all transactions to the general ledger. Via the Mesh app or a dedicated Mesh email, Mesh matches receipts to the right transaction and syncs directly with QuickBooks. Through automatic receipt reminders, finance teams spend less time chasing after employees for outstanding receipts.

Improve and sync across multi subsidiaries – Businesses can sync QuickBooks transactions across unlimited entities and benefit from subsidiary separation to eliminate wrongly synced transactions between subsidiaries.

Close the month faster – The integration helps speed month-end closing with complete coverage across spend from vendor payments, employee spend, out-of-pocket reimbursements, multi-currency payments, and multi-subsidiary syncing.

Mesh reportedly offers integrations with ERP vendors including QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct and others.

More about Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments is a finance automation platform that wishes to give finance managers more granular control and leverage over their corporate spend. In September 2022, Mesh Payments announced a USD 60 million funding to help GTM expansion and accelerate product innovation.

If you would like to find out more about the company, corporate cards, and spend management, we encourage you to read this interview with the company’s co-founder and CEO.