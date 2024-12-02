Merkado, Kapital Connection to offer financing solutions to India-based businesses

Gokaddal, Merkado’s cloud platform, will offer short term EMI/loan options to solution providers who want to onboard their solutions on the platform. Solution buyers, especially SMEs who look forward to adopting digital solutions, will be able to finance their procurement needs while conserving cashflow.

Kapital Connection operates a digital marketplace that provides financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises. It recently launched its platform in India to serve the SME community while supporting economic growth. Kapital Connection partners with FIs in India to provide equity and debt financing, such as working capital loan, invoice factoring, project financing and asset-backed lending.