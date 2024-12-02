MeridianLink launches configurable POS for digital account opening & loans







MeridianLink Access provides an evolved and modern digital lending experience that can be used with both MeridianLink Consumer and MeridianLink Opening. The platform allows financial institutions to easily modify workflows and customise the loan and account opening process to meet their unique needs.

Driven by best practices and industry expertise, Access empowers financial institutions to provide a streamlined experience that maximises engagement, conforms with internal workflows, and optimises the digital experience.

Some of Access’ most notable features include:

Support for personalised digital lending experiences : Access gives financial institutions granular control over layout, sequencing, and styling of loan and deposit account applications;

Intuitive and powerful editing tools : The platform allows banks and credit unions to create, modify, and preview online applications using powerful visual workflow builder tools;

Growing collection of partner integrations : Customers can maximise the effectiveness of Access by tapping into a wide array of partner integrations from industry leaders, providing added convenience to all end-users;

Native integrations with MeridianLink Consumer & MeridianLink Opening: Access enables customers to leverage deeper integrations with MeridianLink’s origination platforms to drive fully touchless borrower workflows, reduce maintenance burden through settings synchronisation, and deliver an optimised digital lending experience.

Developed with customer’s needs as the main focus point

Company officials said that Access was developed by closely listening to their customers as demand continued to increase for personalised, seamless digital lending and account opening experiences. They’re happy to add this offering to the MeridianLink One platform as another tool to help customers exceed consumer expectations, grow lending and deposit portfolios, and continue their digital transformation journeys.

The Access platform will join MeridianLink Portal as the company’s second POS solution for financial institutions. Both Access and Portal are effective solutions that help perfect the digital consumer experience. Access now provides banks and credit unions with enhanced customisability, enabling them to fine-tune and personalise their consumer-facing processes in alignment with the unique requirements of their institution.