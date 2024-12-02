Meridian Trust FCU goes live with Scienaptic AI

The implementation will help the credit union strengthen its lending portfolio, make faster loan decisions, and enable its member-community obtain greater access to credit.

Founded in 1954, Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union is a full-service credit union, offering members a full suite of financial products and services. With locations in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska, the credit union is committed to making life more convenient for its members and improving their experiences.

Through the deployment of Scienaptic’s platform, Meridian Trust FCU is offering advanced, automated credit decisions to improve loan decisioning, expand its member base, and increase credit availability for its members.