Meridian Trust chooses Scienaptic AI for automated credit decisions

Founded in 1954, Meridian Trust is a full-service credit union, offering members a full suite of financial products and services. By using Scienaptic’s platform, Meridian Trust FCU is positioned to offer automated credit decisions to help increase credit availability for its members.

Scienaptic’s AI-driven credit decisioning platform will help that the credit union has access to underwriting capabilities to approve more loans for members. Scienaptic’s platform will help Meridian Trust to grow their client base and to support the financial goals of its members by making faster credit decisions while minimising risk.