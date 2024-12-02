Merge receives French EMI licence in-principle

This approval allows Merge to expand its services to include moving e-money, issuing payment instruments, and issuing localized IBANs. The approval from French regulators highlights Merge's adherence to high compliance standards. This will enable Merge to enhance its support for global businesses seeking reliable and compliant financial service providers.

Concurrently, Merge has broadened its currency coverage, adding USD and 60 other currencies to its existing offerings in GBP and EUR. This includes currencies from G10 countries such as Australia, Japan, Canada, and Switzerland, as well as additional European currencies from Poland and the Nordic countries, and currencies from Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico. The expansion also covers the UAE, India, and several Asian and African nations. This makes Merge capable of offering a more extensive cross-border payment service.





Added value

The currency expansion simplifies international payments for businesses by reducing the need to manage multiple partners and integrations. Merge's single platform streamlines financial operations and reduces complexity.

The integration of multiple currencies also lowers currency conversion and transaction fees. By providing a wide range of currency options through a single API, Merge enables businesses to serve a broader customer base, enhancing customer satisfaction and facilitating market expansion.

These developments are significant milestones in Merge’s growth, moving it closer to its goal of enabling businesses to manage money globally at low cost through local rails via a single API.





About Merge

Merge is a B2B fintech company that facilitates global money management, holding, and movement across various currencies through local rails via a single API. Supported by investors such as Octopus Ventures, Hashed, and Ethereal Ventures, Merge serves diverse industries including marketplaces and regulated financial institutions.

The team, with experience from PayPal, Coinbase, Visa, Google, and Stripe, combines industry expertise with innovative financial technology to drive cross-border commerce and support economic empowerment and operational efficiency for businesses worldwide.