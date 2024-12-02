Mercury raises USD 120 mln in Series B funding round





The round was led by Coatue, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, and Sapphire Ventures. Investors including Dylan Field, CEO at Figma, Mathilde Collins, CEO at Front, Akshay Kothari, COO at Notion, Jack Altman, CEO at Lattice, Hunter Walk and Satya Patel, Partners at Homebrew, and Elizabeth Yin, Partner at Hustle Fund had contributed too.

Additionally, Mercury said that it will set aside a USD 5 million allotment in its Series B to allow for crowdfunding through Wefunder from USD 100 onwards.

The firm currently holds more than USD 4 billion in customer deposits from 200+ countries.