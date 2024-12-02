Mercury Financial closes on new USD 400 mln warehouse facility

This is Mercury Financial’s second warehouse facility structured and closed during 2021, bringing total warehouse capacity to USD 650 million. The increased capacity will fund growth in Mercury Financial’s credit card portfolio and support the origination of more near-prime credit card accounts.

Building on the company’s digital platform, the company continues to use one hundred million training data points and invest in its automated risk assessment and analytics technologies on its mission to help provide access to underserved groups seeking to rebuild their credit.

Earlier in 2021, Mercury Financial also closed a USD 950 million inaugural securitisation issuance, helping to strengthen the company's proprietary platform and customer experience-based business model.