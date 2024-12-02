Mercantile Bank of Michigan extends relationship with Fiserv

Developed for financial institutions seeking a customizable, web-based commercial billing tool, Weiland Account Analysis enables Mercantile Bank of Michigan to capture billing points, deliver graphical statements to customers and automate input from a number of systems.

In addition to Mercantile Bank of Michigan, several other financial institutions have recently made the decision to implement Weiland Account Analysis, including Capital Pacific Bank, Customers Bank, First American Bank, Highland Bank, Legend Bank and PeoplesBank.

The bank, which operates on the Premier bank platform from Fiserv, integrates with a number of Fiserv products and services, including Business Analytics, Business Process Manager for new account and process management, Director for electronic content management, Transaction Content Manager for electronic cheque processing and website hosting and management services.

In recent news, Fiserv has added a number of features to its flagship CheckFree RXP electronic bill payment service, including gamification principles.