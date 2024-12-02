



Following this announcement, Mercantil Banco is set to accelerate product development, as well as to optimise customer experiences and introduce a suite of improved service offerings to its users.

In addition, the collaboration is expected to optimise the manner in which Mercantil Banco connects with its clients by delivering a secure and flexible digital banking experience through the use of the Cyberbank Digital products. Both financial institutions are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Mercantil Banco x Galileo partnership

According to the official press release, the platform will allow Mercantil Banco to offer personalised, mobile-ready solutions that improve curstomer satisfaction and streamline operations. At the same time, its adaptable design will enable the bank to develop in a secure and quick manner, without major system overhauls, helping it stay competitive in a fast-moving market.

In addition, the partnership will focus on the shared commitment to grow digital banking and optimise customer experience. With Cyberbank Digital, Mercantil Banco will have the possibility to provide optimised services that meet the needs of customers and secure their trust. The agreement will strengthen Galileo’s presence in Latin America, as well as its position in Panama, as the firm will remain committed to providing improved support and fostering a collaborative environment that drives digitalisation and efficiency.

Furthermore, the partnership is expected to ensure ongoing support, constant development, and the overall flexibility to adapt as market needs evolve, offering the bank the opportunity to deliver improved solutions and drive sustainable growth.