Meow Technologies, a US-based financial technology company, has announced the launch of an agentic banking platform enabling AI agents to open and manage business bank accounts on behalf of users.

The platform supports Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Gemini, and other AI tools through a Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoint, allowing any MCP-compatible agent to access banking functions without custom code. The architecture prevents agents from moving money unilaterally by default.

Once a business bank account is established, AI agents can issue virtual and physical corporate cards, send and receive payments, manage invoicing, and handle ongoing account activity. Meow Technologies holds billions of dollars in assets on its platform and has raised nearly USD 30 million in venture funding from investors including Tiger Global, QED, Lux Capital, and Slow Ventures.

Governance architecture and controls

The platform's permissioning system is designed so AI agents operate within the same controls that govern human employees, and in some cases, stricter ones. By default, agents cannot move money unilaterally. Transfer limits, two-factor authentication, initiator and approver workflows, and role-based permissions are enforced at the infrastructure level, and every transaction is fully auditable. Account numbers and routing numbers are not exposed to the AI, with sensitive actions completed through a secure link rather than within a chat interface.

The platform carries no wire fees, ACH fees, or monthly account fees, requires no minimum balance, and imposes no credit check for corporate card issuance. Yield products on idle cash are available through Meow's brokerage offering for accounts meeting a minimum balance threshold.

Furthermore, the launch positions Meow at the intersection of business banking and agentic AI infrastructure, where the ability to automate financial operations, including account creation, payments, and card management, within the same workflow as other AI-handled business tasks addresses what the company describes as a persistent last-mile problem in autonomous business operations.

Commenting on the news, Brandon Arvanaghi, CEO of Meow Technologies, said autonomous finance has arrived and that banking will rapidly shift away from apps and dashboards toward a more simplified, automated experience through AI agents.