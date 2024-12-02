Menta chooses Agora for BaaS platform

Agora will help Menta with its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, which comprises features like real time onboarding, opening accounts, sub accounts, money pools and real-time virtual card issuing.

As the press release says Menta, a fintech founded by minority women, saw the need for credit building services where recent players targeting the underbanked are offering checking accounts. Based on experience and research, Menta set out to build a credit building platform that combines the user experience of digital neobanks with the loan services needed to build credit.

The Menta platform will launch with real time account opening, real time decisioning system, and money pool with family and friends. Over 2022, Menta will expand its platform, trying to become a Super App and include savings features, FX-remittance, cryptocurrency support and other features that will support underbanked users.