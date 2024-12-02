Meniga, VISA partner to further expand within APAC

As part of the agreement, Meniga will join the Visa Ready Program as a certified Fintech Enablement partner. The new Visa Ready certification now means that Meniga’s solutions meet Visa’s global standards around security and functionality, providing further credibility to Meniga’s digital banking capabilities within the Asia Pacific markets. Meniga will also be listed on the Visa Partner Portal, to help facilitate more opportunities in the region.

The Visa Ready Program is designed to help technology companies, like Meniga, to accelerate their growth by providing certification guidelines and go-to-market support, helping them uncover new markets, as well as gain access to newly launched Visa products and solutions. By certifying an entire ecosystem of enablement partners, Visa is also providing a platform for other fintechs, merchants, and financial institutions to rapidly expand business growth, by giving them access to a vast network of new technologies and solution providers that are approved by Visa and meet its certification guidelines.

In Europe, Meniga has established itself as the market leader for digital banking solutions having developed digital tools for some of the world’s largest financial institutions, such as UniCredit, Crédito Agrícola and Swedbank. In July 2019, Meniga entered the Southeast Asian market and opened a new office location in Singapore and has since successfully launched some of the most popular banking apps in the region, for the likes of Singapore-based multinational banking group, UOB.