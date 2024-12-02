Meniga, UniCredit to launch upgraded version of the Smart Banking app in the Czech Republic

The development of the new Smart Banking app follows Meniga’s and UniCredit’s collaboration on the launch of the Mbanking app, in Serbia in 2019.

Using Meniga’s technology, Smart Banking has been developed to drive UniCredit’s customer engagement and increase loyalty, with the app acting as an everyday financial adviser for its users. It provides a clear and understandable overview of a user’s income and expenses, as well as access to detailed information about their current accounts, loans and credit cards. Transactions can also be sorted and categorised based on the individual preference of the user.

Key features of the new app, developed in partnership with Meniga, include:

Detailed overviews of the user’s account, card, loan and mortgage

Incoming and outgoing payments summarised through easy-to-read graphs

Categorisation of all transactions to allow for better budgeting and an overview of spending

The Smart Banking app is free-to-download, and available via the AppStore and GooglePlay.