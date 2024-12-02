Meniga expands operations to the US

By opening its doors to the US, Meniga is now consolidating its global market presence, with over 165 banking partners across more than 30 countries.

Meniga’s product offering includes AI-powered personal finance management solutions, automated real-time notifications, predictive analytics and personalised engagement technologies, card-linked offers, consumer data analytics and transaction-based carbon insights. Its solutions are all designed to help banks leverage data to offer more personalised and engaging services, and increase revenue through their digital channels.

The personal and business finance management solutions, which are directly integrated into a bank’s digital properties (such as internet banking or mobile apps), use data aggregation technologies to consolidate a bank’s legacy systems, account data and transaction data into a single repository, before enriching and categorising the data. Ultimately, this data is subsequently used to deliver a new digital banking experience, through a number of features including spending reports, automated budgeting, personalized nudges, savings challenges and personalized cashback rewards.

The cashback rewards platform enables consumers to earn personalised, card-linked rewards, discounts and cashbacks.



