Mendix supplies Rabobank with low-code platform to build online banking app

The portal is called called RaboDirect and it manages customer-facing and back-office transactions for Belgium- and German-based customers. By providing the low-code platform to create the RaboDirect portal, Mendix has helped to reduce IT costs by 50% and attributed to delivering a seamless digital customer experience.

Mendix's low-code platform was used to rebuild the bank's online channel, enabling the IT division to weekly release cycles. The ability of IT coding professionals to collaborate with small teams of nontechnical business developers using Mendix's drop and drag functionality enabled this close alignment with business objectives and customer needs.