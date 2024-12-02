MENA-based Zenda raises USD 9.4 mln for Pay Now, Pay Later proposition

Zenda enables parents to pay school fees through Pay Now, Pay Later opportunities, and provides rewards for on-time payments, increasing literacy in India and promoting financial inclusion.

Founded in 2021, Zenda addresses the lack of flexibility and convenience in payments regarding school fees for people from financially challenged families, aiming to increase educational and financial inclusion across MENA.

Through the startup, customers can track dues and make payments through a series of Pay Now, Pay Later options, as well as unlocking rewards for paying on time. Zenda integrates with schools using its proprietary data model and APIs, eliminating last mile reconciliation challenges and delays. Since its inception, Zenda crossed over USD 100 million in annual contracted TPV volume by the end of 2021, across India and MENA region.