Memo Bank partners with Enfuce





With the partnership, Memo Bank is looking to expand its business banking services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across Europe.

Memo Bank offers all the tools SMEs need to manage their cash flows, including current accounts, loans, and payment facilities. It is fully licenced by the European (ECB) and French (ACPR) banking authorities. Memo Bank is now launching virtual and physical cards enabling SMEs to follow expenses directly from their bank account in real time.

This partnership enables Memo Bank to launch Visa Corporate deferred debit cards in 2022.