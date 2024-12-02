Meethaq upgrades mobile banking service

The upgraded Islamic banking service provides customers with a 24x7 access to their bank accounts and comes with over 20 new features such as online bill payments, iWatch compatibility, ecommerce and Tap & Pay.

The Tap & Pay allows customers to transfer money to other Meethaq account by tapping the phone with another Meethaq beneficiary. The new app is compatible with Apple iWatch where the customer can view account details, check notification, branch locations, and many more without opening the phone.

The app is available in both English and Arabic. Downloading it does not require separate registration or filling of forms. However, new customers require Meethaq Islamic debit card number and PIN to do instant registration. The app can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple Store.