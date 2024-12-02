Medius launches Radius, a new partner programme for ISVs

Medius's suite of products automate the process of receiving, handling, approving, and paying an invoice, and simplify the onboarding and managing of vendors, enabling organisations to better manage spend, reduce risk and fraud, and improve processes.

The launch of the new Radius programme aims to support this objective by extending the network effect of the Medius platform even further through strategic integration, technology, and payment partnerships. For Medius customers, the Radius program not only extends the capabilities of its AP automation platform, but also creates an ecosystem of trusted partners in a range of different technology and discipline areas.

The first official partner is Rydoo, a SaaS expense management company, which allows users to submit their expenses to the finance team in less than 16 seconds while ensuring compliance and giving finance teams more visibility over company spend. The new partnership with Medius now extends that automation journey even further, eliminating the manual process of receiving, coding, posting, and paying that expense report.