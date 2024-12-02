Medius acquires Wax Digital to boost cloud-based source-to-pay solutions

From sourcing and contracting with suppliers to placing orders, as well as matching, processing and paying invoices, the acquisition of Wax transforms Medius from an accounts payable-focused solution into a comprehensive product suite with full source-to-pay (S2P) capabilities. The combined company will allow current and future customers to generate increased automation, visibility and control across the entire purchasing process.

Both companies specialise in native solutions built-out for the cloud with state-of-the-art technology, and easy, plug-and-play integrations into a range of ERP solutions. Together, Medius and Wax Digital will provide both purchasing and finance functions a unified solution for complete control of costs, cash and compliance.