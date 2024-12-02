Medical products and services provider selects Kofax solution for AP automation

Kofax MarkView for AP automates the receipt and capture of paper and electronic invoices, performs data extraction and perfection and manages workflows for routing transactions through exception handling and approval processes.

Kofax Capture provides scan-to-archive functionalities by scanning documents and forms to create digital images, extracting index data for retrieval purposes and delivering the images and associated data to a range of repositories and applications.

Kofax Transformation Modules (KTM) is an integrated platform of applications that streamline the transformation of different document types into structured electronic information.

In recent news, Kofax has unveiled a mobile app for gift card balance inquiries based on the Kofax Mobile Capture Platform.