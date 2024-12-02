



MCB Bank, based in Pakistan, operates over 1,400 branches and 1,450 ATMs nationwide, along with 11 branches overseas. The bank serves more than 7 million customers and provides 24/7 access to digital banking services globally.

This partnership will expand MCB Bank’s range of digital financing products, focusing on improving access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) throughout Pakistan. By utilising Fauree’s digital platform, MCB Bank’s corporate clients and SMEs will gain access to tailored financing solutions that aim to optimise working capital, boost cash flow, and simplify financial processes.

Officials of Fauree Tech stated that SMEs serve as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and its partnership with MCB Bank Limited will equip it with the necessary financial resources necessary for growth. The company's mission is to provide a secure and entirely digital platform that boosts efficiency and adds value for its customers.

Other partnerships from MCB Bank

In December 2024, MCB Bank partnered with BPC to deliver AI-driven fraud management solutions and increase digital security for customers.

With this collaboration, the integration of the BPC SmartVista Fraud Risk Management solution was expected to bolster the security of digital channels. Furthermore, both MCB Bank and BPC were committed to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in a constantly changing market, while also prioritising compliance with industry regulations and laws.

In response to the State Bank of Pakistan's 2023 directive for increased security in digital banking, MCB had committed to providing innovative financial solutions while ensuring high security standards. The company implemented the SmartVista Fraud Risk Management service, which utilized AI-based ML models for real-time fraud prevention.