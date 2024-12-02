Mbanq teams up with Galileo





By leveraging Galileo’s technology platform, Mbanq’s customers can issue, activate, and manage the entire card lifecycle using the same Mbanq API they use for all other banking services. Additionally, the company provides program management services, including network agreements, fraud detection tools, BIN management, and custom card design, printing, packaging, and shipping services.

Mbanq is a Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider that offers APIs that let both banks and fintechs automate their operations.