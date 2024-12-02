Mbanq Labs launches new fintech programme

The fourth cohort will be run almost entirely online. Participants who would benefit most are new or existing digital banks, fintech and credit unions and startups who want to set up in the USA, who are already operating in the USA or who wish to expand into US markets.

As well as mentorship and ranging fintech business support, from tech development, regulatory and compliance, fundraising and marketing, further offerings of the program include:

Access to Mbanq’s digital banking and financial technology suite

Cloud computing services credits

Online global payments infrastructure

Events and networking, including investor and partner demo days

Financial benefits

Mbanq Labs is backed by Mbanq, a Silicon Valley-based financial technology innovator and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider. Mbanq creates and operates banks and FinTechs on behalf of clients. It also recently launched a Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS). Mbanq offers an ecosystem of support for FinTechs and entrepreneurs.