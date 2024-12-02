Mbanq and Qorbis form embedded finance technology partnership

This partnership unveils white-label cards, corporate travel and expense controls, and brand enhancement solutions designed to save premium sports, entertainment, and events businesses time and money as well as create new revenue opportunities.

Qorbis officials noted that sports, entertainment, and events enterprises, with globally mobile teams and distinct cost centres, require the ability to distinguish profit and loss for each production. The Qorbis platform offers comprehensive financial control and visibility, facilitating swift transfers and real-time expense management across any scale.











Augmenting businesses banking

The Qorbis platform, powered by Mbanq, delivers a comprehensive digital banking experience for business customers seamlessly integrated into the identities of sports, entertainment, and events brands. This collaboration introduces a range of branded financial solutions, including unique, white-label cards, flexible corporate travel and expense controls, and new revenue streams from purchases by fans of teams, entertainment franchises, and events.

This end-to-end solution provides businesses with real-time business spend and expense management solutions, offering unparalleled control and visibility into spending and flexible expense reporting, all accessible from a single device. The platform also enables the creation of branded digital revenue streams by sharing income from fan purchases; a game-changer for brands seeking to maximise monetisation opportunities.





Elevating brand identity

Brand identity is a major facet of motorsports because of the trust fans place in major race teams, as per Qorbis. This collaboration empowers the motorsports industry to extend the brand experience beyond the track into fans' everyday lives. Doing so has significant commercial benefits and creates a huge wealth of user data that can be leveraged to better inform decision making and more.

The partnership between Mbanq and Qorbis elevates brand loyalty by leveraging promotional influence, offering straightforward, intelligent, and secure financial services coupled with personalised reward and loyalty programmes. This modern fintech solution is poised to reshape the connection between sports, entertainment, events, and finance. It equips major brands with the tools to convert cost centres into revenue streams and strengthen connections with their fan bases.

Also commenting in this development, representatives from Mbanq said that by incorporating fintech solutions into core offerings, businesses immediately differentiate themselves from traditional competitors by embracing future technology trends and innovation. As companies across sectors, including retail, travel, hospitality, ecommerce, food and beverage, and automotive, embrace embedded finance, the possibilities for new revenue streams, brand enhancement and customer engagement are limitless.