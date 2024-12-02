Mbank signs an MoU with Meydan Management Services





Following this announcement, the partnership aims to provide integrated banking facilities to all types of businesses that wish to establish themselves in the Meydan Free Zone (MFZ). Entrepreneurs will be given the possibility to open a fully digital business bank account through the Mbank online Corporate Platform in less than 48 hours, with zero minimum balance and zero monthly fees.

The collaboration will also establish grounds for cooperation in order to enable business owners to access a wide range of value-added banking facilities by offering them customised and secure digital banking products. In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Mbank x Meydan Management Services partnership

Under this agreement, Mbank is expected to provide a diverse range of financial products developed for all business types, including sole proprietorships, corporations, and collaborations. At the same time, offerings are expected to encompass online and mobile banking, savings and checking accounts, the Wages Protection System (WPS), overdrafts, loans, and trade finance.

In order to further enhance the experience of business owners, Mbank will also introduce its Digital Connect service, which was developed to allow clients to connect with customer service agents via secure live video calls. This approach aims to eliminate the need for paperwork and physical branch visits, while also providing efficient and safe support customised to the needs of modern businesses.

The partnership underscores the shared commitment to promoting local enterprise development in Dubai, as well as to serve the public interest and support the overall growth of the UAE financial landscape.