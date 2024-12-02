Maybank launches mobile banking app in the Philippines

The Maybank2U (M2U) mobile banking app enables clients to perform different banking transactions with a tap on their mobile phones.

By downloading the M2U mobile app from Apple App store or Google Play Store, clients can access their bank accounts and check on the details of their deposit, credit card and loan accounts; transfer funds to another Maybank or any Bancnet member bank account; pay their utility and credit card bills; and reload their mobile prepaid accounts.

The app also allows customers to find the nearest Maybank branch and ATM in their area with its ‘Around Me’ feature, which uses augmented reality technology that can direct them to the nearest Maybank branch or ATM by just moving their device around.

For non-M2U Users, they have to enroll their deposit account or credit card account details to M2U Internet Banking in their nearest Maybank branch to be able to use the M2U mobile app.