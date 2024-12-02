Maybank launches mobile banking app in Cambodia

The launch follows the continued growth of the bank’s internet banking service in the country and the success of a similar app introduced in Malaysia in 2014. The banking app enables Maybank customers to check their account balance, including all debit card purchases and perform simple transactions. Additionally, users can send money to a mobile number through the app. The cash can be withdrawn from any Maybank ATM without having to use an ATM card.

Maybank’s online banking channel, namely M2U, which was introduced in Cambodia in 2012, is seeing growth with its registered user base increasing by over 50% within a year, and the volume of transactions has also risen by over 50% from 2014 to 2015, according to a bank’s representative. The app development and launch is part of the group’s end-to-end integrated Omni-Channel strategy, particularly in making Maybank the digital bank of choice in the country, according to thesundaily.my.

Maybank Cambodia currently operates a network of 21 branches throughout the country.