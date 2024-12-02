Maybank Group adopts the Avaloq Banking Suite

The implementation, which went live within the bank’s timeline on 25 November 2019, will provide the Maybank Premier segment with upgraded system capabilities, delivering investment product features for affluent clients while upgrading the risk management and oversight of client portfolios.

Maybank has been using the Avaloq platform for its Singapore-based private banking business since March 2016. The Avaloq platform will facilitate the bank to create better customer experience for Maybank Premier clients with performance calculation and a suite of wealth products and services.