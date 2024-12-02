Maxio releases integrated billing platform





The platform combines the strengths of Chargify and SaaSOptics and allows users to grow by enabling them to deploy any go-to-market model they want while automating their financial operations as they scale.

The release of the integrated billing and financial operations platform comes shortly after SaaSOptics and Chargify first announced they were merging to become Maxio.

The integrated billing and financial operations platform allows users to run product-led and sales-led motions in parallel, packaging products exactly as needed. In addition, users have access to investor-grade, drillable financial reports and SaaS metrics that communicate business results and help guide business strategy. Users can also automate the entire quote-to-revenue workflow from order to insight, enabling finance teams to spend more time looking forward than back.