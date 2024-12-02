Maxi-Cash choses MatchMove to launch its own mobile app





MaxiPAY is a personal mobile e-wallet that comes with virtual wallet account (enabled with MatchMove’s ‘MoveFast’ solution), prepaid MatchMove-enabled Mastercard-branded virtual and physical card. It also allows consumers’ remittances to improve end-to-end engagement with their community, especially foreign workers.

Using MatchMove’s product solutions, Maxi-Cash users can now top-up and transfer out money in real-time, spend via their prepaid virtual cards, and perform instant domestic FAST transfers as well as cheaper international remittances. This is made possible via secure virtual accounts which can be linked to a customer’s bank account for instant wallet top-ups and transfer out.

MatchMove is committed to advancing financial inclusion across the region, for individuals and businesses, and the partnership with Maxi-Cash takes this vision forward.