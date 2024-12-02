Mavisystems and Palette enter partnership

Mavisystems will provide Palette’s purchase-to-pay solution to their customers in order to enhance its customers’ financial processes.

Mavisystems specializes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, established in 1992. Their solutions are built using Microsoft Dynamics NAV. Mavisystems also provide diverse added to NAV for analysis of business intelligence, sales work or project management.

Palette is a provider of solutions for enterprise purchase-to-pay and automated processing of supplier invoices. The company’s accounts payable product suite, PaletteArena, provides an automated approach to supplier invoice matching and straight-through-processing. Palette was founded in Sweden in 1993, and has sales offices across Europe and in the US, with 1700 customers in 50 countries.

In recent news, Palette Group has entered a partnership with e-invoice network CloudTrade.