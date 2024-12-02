Matera integrates USDC for real-time payments in Brazil

The initiative enables financial institutions using Matera’s Digital Twin ledger to offer USDC alongside BRL and USD, making the stablecoin available for direct use in payments and transfers within traditional financial platforms.

The integration allows users to manage multiple currency balances, including stablecoins, within a single digital interface, without requiring institutions to overhaul existing systems. By linking local payment rails like Brazil’s instant payment system PIX with Circle’s stablecoin platform, banks and fintechs can facilitate faster and lower-cost cross-border transactions in digital dollars.

According to representatives from Matera, the move aims to reframe stablecoins from passive stores of value to active mediums of exchange. The company’s Digital Twin system, which operates in real time, is now capable of handling USDC natively, creating new possibilities for both domestic and international financial operations.

Officials from Circle noted that embedding USDC into Matera’s widely deployed infrastructure will allow Brazilian financial institutions to offer faster and more transparent global payments, with the stablecoin functioning much like local currency in supported platforms.

USDC is a dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle’s regulated affiliates and backed by liquid cash and equivalent reserves. The asset is redeemable 1:1 for USD and is part of Circle’s wider effort to provide accessible digital currency infrastructure globally.

Supporting a new banking model

This partnership supports the emergence of a ‘stablecoin-ready’ banking model, an approach where blockchain-based currencies operate within regulated financial systems. The collaboration is among the first in the region to provide direct interoperability between local currency accounts and stablecoins within a bank-grade core ledger environment.