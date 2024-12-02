MatchMove, JustLogin partner for SMEs digitisation

The solution encompasses an e-wallet with a prepaid card and remittance capabilities to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the region to digitise and enable their employees to adopt digital payments.

JustLogin provides a platform for enterprises to address all their HR needs, including payroll, benefits, productivity, and engagement. They have over 2,000 SMEs on their platform spread across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Myanmar, servicing more than 60,000 employees across the region. The platform is designed based on a modular management structure that enables SMEs to procure the modules they need.