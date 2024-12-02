MatchMove introduces cross-border remittance platform for businesses

By offering a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based subscription pricing model, MatchMove enables SMEs in Singapore save up to 80% of their costs when compared to charges currently levied by most banks.

RemitSend by MatchMove aims to provide solutions to address current challenges that Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) face with cross-border remittances including high costs, complicated fees and lengthy transaction processes.

Covid-19 has accelerated the need for companies to adopt digital tools, one of them being remittance. By 2025, revenue from digital remittance is estimated to hit USD 28 billion, according to a recent Google, Temasek, Bain & Company report . Current trends suggest that there is already significant demand for cross-border retail and B2B payments will continue to grow in the near future.

RemitSend by MatchMove offers a fixed fee per transaction. MatchMove has already started piloting RemitSend amongst clients.