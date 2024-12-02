Matchmove acquires Shopmatic in USD 200 million deal

MatchMove’s platform provides embedded financial services, such as banking-in-an-app, powered by APIs, to help enterprise firms offer richer services to their SME customers. Shopmatic offers small businesses an ecommerce presence, complete with chat, social media, a webstore and automated access to the emarketplaces.

The combined company will allow MatchMove to provide its Banking-as-a-Service capabilities to Shopmatic’s ecosystem of a million ecommerce SME customers. This deal is the first in a series of planned acquisitions for MatchMove to create an end-to-end service for companies in Southeast Asia aiming to digitalise their offerings.

The combined entity will operate under the MatchMove Group name, while retaining their individual customer-facing brands for the immediate period. MatchMove plans to provide modular services, so customers can select and tailor the digital services they need to deliver their commercial objectives.