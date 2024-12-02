Mastercard, vCita team up for ʼbusiness unusualʻ fintech solution

Dubbed Business Unusual, the platform will give companies a suite of tools that includes client management, billing, e-invoicing, online scheduling, and email marketing. The solution will leverage Mastercard’s European partner network to support its small business customer base with services “beyond traditional banking,” the companies said in a statement. The service is set to be offered for free to small and micro business owners for the first three months, according to the announcement.

The platform, or CRM (Customer Relationship Management), also includes a learning element where small business owners offer advice and tips on how to navigate these times and plan for the day after.