MasterCard to mine Facebook Asia Pacific user data

MasterCard plans to feed the data along with information from other sources into an analytics platform dubbed the Priceless Engine, and work with Australian banks, starting in early 2015, to serve up online offers for MasterCard customers.

In its latest Digital Shopper Relevancy survey, CapGemini found that 54% of online shoppers want personalised shopping offers while 61% want online stores to remember them to speed up shopping. And in developing markets, consumers are keen to use social media to research purchases prior to buying, which is the type of insight that MasterCard is looking to tap with its Priceless Engine.

In recent news, 3dcart, a shopping cart software provider, has integrated MasterPass, a MasterCard digital payment solution, into their ecommerce offering.