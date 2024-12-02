Mastercard supports remitters in MENA region with Cross-Border Services

Cross-Border Services offer support to banks, fintechs, mobile network operators, and exchange houses to modernise remittances, according to Mastercard. Thus, financial service providers can process digital payments with Mastercard Cross-Border Services and leverage the company’s global network through a single connection.

Overall, the payments company is committed to offering consumers with remittances services with support from local banks such as First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered in the UAE, SABB in KSA, Ithmaar Bank, AFS, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and National bank of Oman.