Mastercard supports digital bank EedenBull in APAC

The platform is designed for banks and businesses to process spending and payments. Building on a partnership in Europe, the extended relationship with Mastercard will support the rollout of Eedenbull’s commercial cards platform to banks looking to enter the Asia Pacific business-to-business payments market.

The new service provides commercial payments services, including EedenBull’s spend management platform Q Business that offers a solution to digitise the processing of checks and cash, according to fintechnews.sg.