Mastercard, Stride partner to bring benefits to gig workers

The rise of the gig and independent economy has led to a need for accessible benefits options, as well as the flexibility to move benefits across jobs. The partnership marks the first time that differentiated health, dental, and vision benefits will be made available via a payments network, according to the official press release.

Among the first of Mastercard’s customers to use Stride’s Portable Benefits Platform are African American-owned fintech Mobility Capital Finance (MoCaFi) and Jobble, a community of over 2 million on-demand workers spanning the delivery, warehouse, grocery, and restaurant fields, among others.