Mastercard, Schoolvoice partner to education sector payments across MENA

The collaboration is aimed at simplifying communications and enable automated payments between parents and schools.

Any school can be onboarded in Schoolvoice platform allowing them to broadcast a variety of one-tap action messages to parents, such as sending payment requests, sharing school announcements, requesting parents’ approval, asking them to share documents, as well sharing various media files capturing students’ moments.

Furthermore, the platform allows a one-to-one chat feature between parents and teachers and. provides several modules aimed at motivating kids and encouraging their extracurricular and behavioural activities.